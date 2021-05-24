Ministry to recruit more ambassadors

Monitoring is a multi-agency effort that includes the Ministry of Health, Fiji Police Force, Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, and COVID safe ambassadors.

Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade, Shaheen Ali says they are in the process of recruiting more ambassadors to observe the implementation of COVID-19 safe protocols.

Ali says the COVID safe ambassadors will actively promote the visibility of COVID-19 Health Protocols, give direction and advice to fellow Fijians and businesses on best practices.

“Monitoring is a public-private partnership. We also rely on businesses to give us the necessary information to ensure monitoring is done where needed.”

The ambassadors will work under the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism, and Transport together with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

This is done to closely observe and advise businesses on mandatory minimum parameters to safely operate their businesses.