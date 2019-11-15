Ministry to look into Veiraisi Settlement complaint

The Ministry of Waterways says it is unaware of complaints regarding poor drainage leading to pollution in Veiraisi Settlement in Nadera, Nasinu.

For years the residents in the area have had to endure the foul smell which has been a health hazard.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe is urging the residents to give them full details of where they filed the complaint.

“As far as I’m concerned we haven’t heard so I’d like to know if there is a name or the department and name of the staff they have spoken to if not give me a contact number so I can speak to them or get somebody to go immediately to go have a look at it as far as I’m concerned to the best of my knowledge we haven’t heard anything from any complaints from there however I’m sending my inspectors there based on the complaints that you’ve told me”

Wycliffe says he has sent an official to the area to look into the matter.