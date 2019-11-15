Ministry to investigate source of banned plastic bags

The Ministry of Environment is awaiting a survey report to determine the source of banned plastic bags that are less than 50 microns thick.

Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says the plastic bags are being used and widely circulated in one of the municipal markets.

He says they will investigate once they receive the report.

Dr. Reddy did not reveal where the market is, however, he says the Ministry is aware there is no current manufacturing of plastic bags in Fiji.

The plastic bag ban was announced in 2018 to reduce Fiji’s consumption of plastic bags given its far-reaching environmental consequences.