Ministry to investigate reports of dead birds falling from the sky

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 7, 2020 3:55 pm
A team from the Ministry of Agriculture has been sent to Naweni in Savusavu to investigate the reports of dead birds falling from the sky.

A video, posted on Facebook last night showed a man filming and explaining about some mynah birds falling dead from the sky.

Senior Agriculture Officer Sujen Prasad says the Minister has directed a team to go investigate the matter.

The team has also been directed to send the dead birds to Suva for further analysis and investigation.

Roko Tui Cakaudrove Filimoni Naiqamu confirms, the video was taken yesterday from a settlement at Naweni Village.

He adds, officers from the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji and the Ministry of Agriculture have uplifted the birds from the site.

