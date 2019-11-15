Ministry to foster good leadership this financial year

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and the iTaukei Affairs Board plans to boost leadership capacity among its officers who hold senior positions in this financial year.

Permanent Secretary Meleti Bainimarama says these leadership trainings have started from previous months that witnessed the engagement of Roko’ Tui’s from the 14 provincial offices.

Bainimarama says most trainings are held at CATD in Nadave and the Ministry has been partnering with various institutions such as the military for the effective execution of these leadership trainings.

He adds the Ministry is optimistic that all targets set out this year can only be achieved through good leadership.

“We believe that all these programmes can only function if there is good leadership at the helm. Not only at the Ministry level but at a provincial level.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry has also confirmed that it is not mandated to impose or amend customary laws in 1,181 villages across Fiji.

Bainimarama maintains the Vanua is responsible for customary laws as applied to every villager and the Ministry will only assist with matters concerning community development.