Ministry to find suitable land for Nabavatu villagers

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate says they will be looking for a suitable piece of land to relocate the villagers of Nabavatu in Dreketi, Macuata.

Usamate visited the village this afternoon to witness the land cracks that have damaged the village church and several houses.

These cracks have weakened the structure of other houses as well.

Speaking after the site visit, Usamate says for their own safety, it is best that the villagers relocate.

He says the geotechnical experts have declared the village unsafe for dwelling and their advice is to be followed.

Usamate adds, they will be looking at mitigation measures to ensure villagers are safe and no life is lost.

There are several land cracks throughout the village and according to the geotechnical experts, they keep widening.