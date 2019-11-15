Ministry to expand commercial agriculture ventures

One of the priority areas for the agriculture ministry is to grow commercial agriculture ventures.

This was highlighted by Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy during the launch of large scale commercial agricultural venture in Naroro Village, Sigatoka on Thursday.

He says they’re intending to grow agriculture in the national interest to bring in more foreign exchange.

Dr Reddy says if the farmers are able to expand, grow and export agriculture commodities and products then it will allow labours to engage in meaningful enterprises.

“It will provide a source of livelihood for the rural dwellers to engage in the venture. As you know the sustainable strategy of providing livelihood to people is to get agriculture or any particular venture to grow commercially.”

Dr Reddy says commercial agriculture will also put idle fertile land to productive use.

He adds when the agriculture sector grows, we will be able to meet the food and nutritional security agenda.

The Minister also extended invitation to potential investors to establish their operational offices in Fiji to integrate with farm-level production activity