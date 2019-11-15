Ministry to ensure transparency with new budget allocation

With the increase in budget allocation, the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will ensure there is transparency and policy revision in each department.

This is in terms of registering beneficiary applications.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the ministry has a standard operating procedure in an attempt to make sure money is going to the right people.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are currently revising our policies around social protection in Fiji to make sure that they make sense and to make sure that the benefits are going to people that are actually registered in the ministry.”

Vuniwaqa says the Social Welfare Department has taken the first step in organizing its recertification program to get recipient’s accounts updated amid reports of fraudulent acts.

“You would have heard of the recertification program that’s ongoing that’s finished now, so it’s an attempt to make sure that people that are targeted to be assisted are the actual ones receiving money.”

The Ministry has been allocated a total of $159m for the next financial year.