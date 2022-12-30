Ministry to elect municipality’s counselors

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government intends to elect counselors for all of Fiji’s local municipalities.

According to Minister Maciu Nalumisa, they want to ensure that all municipal representatives have a say in how their management is run.

“And also come up with new initiatives that we believe will improve our services in the provision of affordable housing solutions to the people of Fiji, and also ensure that all our stakeholders do deserve the best services from the Ministry.”

Nalumisa says there are plans in place to ensure that their stakeholders are aligned with their policies and strategies.