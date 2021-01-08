Ministry to decide on students scholarships and loans

The Education Ministry will soon be meeting the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board to look at funding for this year.

Permanent Secretary for Education Dr. Angeela Jokhan says the Ministry’s main focus is the continuity of the education of young people.

A total of $81.4million has been allocated to Higher Education Institutions for this financial year.

“There has not been any decision to hold anything. The last budget announcement was very clear about what would be funded and what would not be funded. So we will be talking about it and then the decision would be made public.”

Jokhan adds despite the impact of COVID-19 they noted an increase in the number of admissions in the tertiary institutions.

“With respect to COVID-19, second-semester last year at the height of the pandemic the number of university admissions went up in all the three universities.”

Getting children back to school is the main priority at the moment for the Ministry of Education.

Jokhan says they are putting all their energy into schools, particularly in the North and West to make sure children are ready before the 18th when school starts.