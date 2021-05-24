Home

News

Ministry to come down hard on illegal operators

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 26, 2022 12:30 pm
[Source: File Photo]

Illegal operators remain a major concern for the Transport Ministry.

Minister Faiyaz Koya says illegal operations affect the work of taxi operators and their income.

Koya says the open taxi ranking system, which commenced yesterday, will eliminate illegal operators to some extent.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that in the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of illegal operators.

“It is especially because during COVID-19 we saw an upsurge in illegal operations. Not really taxis and buses, but private vehicles used as taxis. Illegal operations are unlawful, and we will come down hard on all those that actually still do illegal operations in terms of providing public service vehicles.”

Koya says they will not condone such activities from operators and, if caught, necessary action will be taken in line with policy and regulation.

The Ministry is working with relevant stakeholders to clamp down on illegal operations.

