Consultation on prevention of violence to commence

Minister for Women and Children says the formulation of a National Action Plan for the Prevention of Violence Against Girls and Women will commence tomorrow.

Mereseini Vuniwaqa says this will mark an important start for the country as Fiji also commemorates International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

She says the consultation will be carried out until April with the final outcome expected in 2021.

The focus will be on how and who can play a part in the prevention of violence.

“We hope to have the National Action Plan by the end of next year, it will be a five-year plan for the prevention of violence against women and girls, identifying key stakeholders in key sectors and their roles, the roles they can play for the prevention of violence.”

The Minister says Fiji will be the second country in the world to have such a plan while Australia is the first.