Ministry to begin second phase of seed distribution

The Ministry of Agriculture is targeting 20,000 home gardeners over the next four months.

This will be solely to promote food security and expand the commercial agriculture program.

The next round of seeds distribution begins September 1st, including tomatoes, cabbage, eggplant, long beans, french beans and okra.

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says those who are interested can walk into any of their offices, provide a valid identification card and pick up the seed packages for free.

Dr. Reddy adds the government is encouraging new households who missed out during the first round to begin or expand their home gardens.

“We encourage the household sector to do take interest in gardening so that you are able to get supply of fresh vegetables and you are able to secure the health nutrition of your family and also reduce household expenses”

Since May this year over 33,000 households have been assisted under the initiative.

The Ministry’s offices in the North are located in Cakaudrove, Savusavu, Taveuni, Bua, Naboulwalu, Lutua, Macuata, and Labasa.

In the Central Division, the extension offices are in Serua, Namosi, Naitasiri, Rewa, Lami, Suva, Tailevu South, Tailevu North, Koronivia Research Station and the Ministry Head Quarters in Raiwaqa.