Ministry to assist communities manage their waste

The Ministry of Environment is concerned about the waste that is generated in households.

When improperly disposed leads to numerous implications on the health and wellbeing of people.

Commissioning a newly constructed E-garburator at Lauwaki village in Lautoka, Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says improper waste disposal can become a health hazard.

This he says can lead to breeding grounds for bacteria and causing illness.

“We are very concerned about the impact of littering and waste in our neighborhood, in waterways, in public places and we want people to behave and act responsibly. But while saying that we also want to assist communities and settlements to properly manage their waste.”

Dr Reddy further stressed that the E-garburator project will not only help the villagers in proper waste management, but it will also boost the agricultural activities in the village.