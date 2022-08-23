Ministry to adopt Wind Loads Standards: Ali

[Source: MCTTT / Facebook]

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, through the Trade Standards Advisory Council, is in the process of adopting the Wind Loads Standards.

Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade Shaheen Ali says there is no denying that the impacts of climate change are worsening every year.

Ali says that, as a result, the structural demands on buildings continue to increase.

He adds that the Wind Load Standards is an additional policy instrument that aids in future-proofing buildings and homes.

”Conditions in Fiji are more cyclonic and there are areas that are exposed to the wind, so we need to adapt it to the local conditions and reference it in our national building code”.

The Wind Load Standard provides the procedures to determine the loads on specific structures in specific locations for different conditions and needs.

It is also a guide for designers, builders, and manufacturers of building materials.

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade is working to create building standards and guidelines to address the challenges of climate change.

He adds that since 2016, there have been a series of standards that have been either updated or adopted as Fijian Standards, in an effort to have climate-resilient buildings.