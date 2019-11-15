Ministry to address selling of tabua at an unregulated price

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs confirms receiving reports of Fijians selling tabua or whales tooth at an unregulated price.

In a bid to address the issue, the Ministry is consulting with the 14 provinces to collate the input of village and district representatives regarding a standard price for tabua.

Permanent Secretary Meleti Bainimarama says they’ve visited nine provinces and the remaining five will be covered in the next financial year.

Bainimarama adds considering the parties and processes involved there is a lot to consider before tabling a final report.

“Much of it is concerned with other ministries because the Ministry of Fisheries will need to determine the pricing. We have the Ministry of Environment because of the safety agreement. And also we need to have some legal opinion and legal advice from the solicitor general on how we will regulate and begin tabua shop consultations also with the Ministry of Economy and the setting up of the TMA account”.

Suva Market Handicraft operator Mere Sawea says it’s high time for the Ministry to impose a regulated tabua price.

“Right now it’s rare to find handicrafts that sells tabua. I don’t why but for me i used to sell over 10 tabua in the past five years. But now i can sell only 1-2 in a week and i determine the Tabua price tags based on their sizes.”

The budget for the Ministry of Itaukei Affairs in 2019-2020 is $15.4m, where $50, 000 was used for consultation including consideration of establishing a tabua shop.

The Ministry is optimistic they will receive the same allocation in this financial year, something that will be revealed in tonight’s national 2020/2021 budget address.