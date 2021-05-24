Home

Ministry to address oil spill issue in Lami

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
October 26, 2021 2:55 pm
Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe

The Ministry of Environment is working with relevant stakeholders to address the oil spill in Draunibota, Lami.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe confirms an investigation into the suspected oil spill along the Lami foreshore outside Suva will be carried out.

He confirms the Director Environment has witnessed the oil spill and reported the matter.

The PS says this oil spill can be referred to as small to medium in size.

The Department of Environment will be meeting with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji and the Ports Authority to find a solution to this issue by the end of business today.

