Ministry takes a targeted approach

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is shifting its attention to tsunami and earthquake awareness to children and the physically or mentally challenged Fijians.

Minister Jone Usamate says as Fiji embarks into the cyclone season, they also aim to empower children in disaster risk management and risk reduction.

He adds the team at the Ministry has put together mechanisms to ensure quality information about tsunami preparedness is disseminated to young people.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources ]

“Today it’s just been another exercise to push that message again. We’ve had a video competition where people have given their videos on tsunami and also poster and we’ve announced the winners. And we are very thankful to the Government of Japan, this is one country that is prone to earthquake and over the years they have been very helpful to Fiji.”

The Ministry commemorates the World Tsunami Awareness Day today aimed at fostering tsunami and disaster preparedness amongst Fijians in vulnerable communities, particularly those in the coastal areas.