Ministry strives for timely service delivery

Ensuring a consistent work flow within all Health Centres across the country is an area the Ministry of Health is working to improve.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says his Ministry is strategizing ways to reduce waiting time for Fijians in all hospitals around the country.

He says with the recent upgrade to the Valelevu Health Centre, they have been able to serve patients quickly and deliver timely services.

Article continues after advertisement

“Its open 24/7 looking at ways we can be able to improve flow. Some people in the community have actually message me and said that they’ve had opportunities when they’ve been to Valelevu within 15 minutes or half an hour and they’ve been seen”.

Dr Waqainabete says while the focus is on timely service delivery, they’re also working on the functional aspects of things to ensure facility upgrades serves its purpose.