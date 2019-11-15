Ministry strengthens communities that rely on marine resources

The Fisheries Ministry will work towards strengthening communities that rely on their fisheries for a living.

While handing over a boat and engine to Drauniivi villagers in the Ra Province, Minister Semi Koroilavesau says this will help cushion the effects of the pandemic.

Koroilavesau says communities can also help patrol customary fishing areas.

Mata ni Tikina for Naiyalayala, Waisea Mocevata says they will now monitor traditional fishing grounds from poachers that use dynamite

The boat and engine cost around $22,000.