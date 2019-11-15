New testing kits for tuberculosis

Tuberculosis testing will now take only a day.

Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete confirmed they have already started using the GeneExpert test kit.

The Minister says the test kit donated by the World Health Organization is for testing COVID-19 but also has the potential to test for tuberculosis.

“Tuberculosis testing before was based on a culture so swaps were taken and then the culture was grown probably took about two weeks to four weeks to grow tuberculosis before you can get a result if the tuberculosis is there or not but with the GeneExpert testing that’s been reduced dramatically to be within a day.”

Dr. Waqainabete says other organizations will soon get their hands on the new test kit which will help in determining TB in the country.