Ministry staff undergo Anti-Bribery training

The Ministry of Local Government needs to be accountable for how it spends public funds.

This was highlighted by Acting Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Shaheen Ali while launching the Anti-Bribery campaign.

Ali says senior officials of the Ministry have undergone a training session as part of the campaign “I will not accept bribes.”

Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Shaheen Ali.

He adds this campaign is very relevant to the Ministry, as it deals with Municipal Councils, customers and a number of third parties.

“It oversees projects, it looks at projects that beautify our towns and cities so it’s vitally important that this Ministry is on top of anti-corrupt practices. So this is a culture that needs to be inculcated within the Ministry and today’s session was a helpful reminder.”

Ali badged all the senior officials today who were part of the Anti-Bribery training session.

The session was conducted by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption supported by the United Nations Development Programme.