Ministry signs MOA with Japanese Government

The education of young people, capacity building, and upgrading of skills are important for Fiji’s future development.

This has been highlighted by the Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro while committing to new youth projects.

The Japanese government has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Ministry of Youth to upgrade the Youth Training Centre based at Nasau, in Sigatoka.

This is part of the Grass-roots Human Security Project.

Fumihiro says they are pleased to be able to support the Nasau Youth Training Centre, the main facility for youth development in Fiji.

“As disaster risk reduction and climate change are part of the biggest challenges facing Fiji, the cooperation of the Government of Japan with the Ministry of Youth’s efforts on these issues will further enhance the value of this project.”

Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar says the grant of $222,204 will be used to provide an additional learning space.

The new facility will run a new ‘Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation-Certificate 1’ programme.

Kumar says they work closely with stakeholders in terms of implementing sustainable farming and regularly engage assist communities identify best farming practices.