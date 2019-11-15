Ministry shifts to extensive work on product development

The Agriculture Ministry is working towards enhancing product development in an effort to deal with an ever-growing market.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy while opening one of Fiji’s largest farming nursery in Sabeto, Nadi yesterday highlighted that some of the agricultural products can be re-used to produce other goods as a means of generating revenue.

The Minister revealed plans are in place to ensure farmers are able to market all their produce.

Article continues after advertisement

“Going forward we will be launching a rice unit at the Koronivia Agricultural Research Station which will concentrate on developing products. So that we expand your market. We don’t want a situation where you complain to us that there’s flooding in the market in regards to agricultural commodities.”

Sabeto Advisory Councilor Vinesh Rye stated the farmers are grateful that the Ministry is contracting farmers as it will ensure their produce don’t go to waste.

“This COVID-19 shouldn’t be a reason for planting because we have started somewhere three years back. We have more projects coming in. Now we have 70, 000 chillies, celery and we have carrot plantation coming very soon. So, it’s like a one-stop-shop.”

Meanwhile, the Minister is urging farmers and suppliers to become members of the Fiji National Provident Fund.

He stressed this will help secure their livelihoods.