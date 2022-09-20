Ministry settles over 2000 workplace claims

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Employment has settled 2, 717 out of over 3000 workers compensation cases dating back to 2012.

Permanent Secretary, Osea Cawaru says these settlements were handled by the Ministry’s Workers Compensation Unit, up until 2018, upon which it was handed over to the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji.

He says following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday, cases can now be referred to ACCF medical practitioners, who have attained training to conduct and provide timely medical assessment reports.

Cawaru says the MOU reflects the Ministry’s commitment to assisting the ACCF with investigation of workplace injuries and deaths, when requested, and implement activities that promote occupational health and safety.

ACCF chief executive, Parvez Akbar says close to $10 million has paid out for worker’s compensation cases.