Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police continue COVID Health enforcement|ADF soldiers arrive for Lekutu school rehab|97.8% of target population on Kadavu vaccinated|Ten new COVID-19 deaths with 264 new infections|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|COVID stigma hinders treatment and care|Ministry endorses the use of AgRDT|Decreasing cases not reflective of illnesses and deaths|Vaccination is key to ending island wide outbreak|Japan to provide AstraZeneca vaccine|50% vaccination will see infections drop|18 more dead from COVID-19|Six COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fiji receives an additional 100,000 vaccine|No signs of Delta mutation in Fiji|New ambulances will boost COVID response|Businesses discuss adherence to COVID protocols|Equipment needed to test for new variant|Labasa drive-thru vaccination gets off to slow start|Three more COVID deaths and over 600 new cases|Over 200 COVID patients hospitalized in the Central Division|Vaccinated people are less likely to die from COVID-19: Dr Waqainabete|Ministry beefs up vaccination campaign in the Lau Group|COVID-19 battle not over yet, villagers warned|More vaccinations will decrease new infections: MoH|
Full Coverage

News

Ministry sets record straight

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 11, 2021 4:25 pm

The Ministry of Education has clarified that an article published by the Fiji Times yesterday titled “Students to Focus on Revision” is misleading and incorrect.

The statement provided to The Fiji Times by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Jokhan has been misinterpreted.

The Ministry clarifies that when schools reopen for classroom teaching, the first few weeks will be used for revision purposes to ensure students understand complex concepts that are currently being delivered remotely, which is part of the realigned curriculum.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry has realigned its curriculum for all levels including Year 13; the core body of knowledge remains unaffected.

It says the realigned curriculum is being taught at all levels remotely.

The Ministry highlights schools have been able to complete a fair amount of the curriculum in Term 1 and teachers are continuing to deliver the remainder remotely.

Students are encouraged to interact with their teachers through the existing communication platforms to ensure they understand complex concepts.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.