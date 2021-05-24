Ministry sets record straight

The Ministry of Education has clarified that an article published by the Fiji Times yesterday titled “Students to Focus on Revision” is misleading and incorrect.

The statement provided to The Fiji Times by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Jokhan has been misinterpreted.

The Ministry clarifies that when schools reopen for classroom teaching, the first few weeks will be used for revision purposes to ensure students understand complex concepts that are currently being delivered remotely, which is part of the realigned curriculum.

The Ministry has realigned its curriculum for all levels including Year 13; the core body of knowledge remains unaffected.

It says the realigned curriculum is being taught at all levels remotely.

The Ministry highlights schools have been able to complete a fair amount of the curriculum in Term 1 and teachers are continuing to deliver the remainder remotely.

Students are encouraged to interact with their teachers through the existing communication platforms to ensure they understand complex concepts.