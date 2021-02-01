Ministry sees improvement in results

An improvement was seen in the Mathematics and English results during last year’s external examination says Education Minister Rosy Akbar.

Speaking with the Heads of School at the Ra District Education Symposium, Akbar highlighted that Mathematics results in 2019 were at an all-time low.

She says many students are not attending school because they have low marks in these two subjects.

Akbar says last year, the Ministry officials were tasked to analyze the results from previous years while preparing the papers for the external examinations.

She says it is important to find a correlation between the external and internal exam results.

“To ensure how we move forward in trying to find out strategies and maybe devising new teaching methodologies to ensure the interest of our children remain in these subjects.”

She says if a child is not good in these two subjects that it should not be a reason to push them out of the education system.