Ministry seeks new market for Kava export

There is a growing demand for kava from the Asian market.

The Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade Shaheen Ali says the Asian buyers have been making inquiries for several months.

He adds that through the ‘Vuvale Partnership’, they are also liaising with Australia for commercial Kava exports, but talks will not resume until after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ali says they are also talking to other potential markets.

“We are talking to countries that have kava bans like UK and some of the countries in Europe that may have some logistical issues.”

Meanwhile, the non-commercial export of Kava to Australia has increased from two to four kilograms with further talks to take place later.