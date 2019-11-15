Ministry seeks help from the Auckland City Council

The Ministry of Local Government is sorting assistance from the Auckland City Council to assist local municipalities with issues they’re currently facing.

Minister Premila Kumar says the Auckland City Council will be mentoring the Suva City Council in addressing management issues, better procurement processes, scrutinizing and tightening up asset management, and re-designing guidelines to effectively monitor service contracts.

“The team from Auckland City Council has been visiting Suva City Council and this is a pilot project where documents will be developed, knowledge will be shared and once the work at the Suva City Council will be completed, we’ll use that information and we’ll roll it out to the other 12 municipal council”.

Kumar says they’re also working on improving other areas within the Fiji Municipal Council to ensure work is carried out efficiently.

“Specifically in the area of grass cutting, and cleaning of street, sweeping. The council has made a number of changes in service specification such as changing grass cutting requirement along roadside from two times per month to maintaining grass level of maximum 10mm above ground level at any time. These are the new changes that has been brought about”.

Kumar says this is done to ensure that all Councils are customer oriented and accountable.