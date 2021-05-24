Home

Ministry rolls out Hydroponics and protected agriculture program

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 3, 2022 4:30 am
[Source: Ministry of Agriculture/Facebook]

Nineteen successful applicants from the Western Division have received their offer letters for the Ministry of Agriculture’s Hydroponics and Protected Agriculture programme.

Seven farmers from within the greater Nadi area, together with five from Ba, three in Tavua and Rakiraki respectively and one farmer from Nadrala in Sigatoka received their offer letters from the Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy earlier this week.

While handing over the offer letters to the recipients, Reddy stressed the objective of the supported and protected agriculture programmes was geared toward improving the year-round production of crops and vegetables for local markets, particularly for the tourism sector.

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture/Facebook]

Reddy says Fiji can save about $25million if we supply consistently to the tourism sector.

He adds farmers need to expand production to help deal with the offseason.

