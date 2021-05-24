Ministry revises protocols

The Ministry of Health has also revised its quarantine and isolation requirements.

The changes have been recommended based on the scientific evidence while taking into account the need to prevent severe disruption to essential services that will arise should a large number of workers be required to be isolated or quarantined.

A healthcare worker who returns a positive test result will be required to self-isolate at home for seven days, become asymptomatic, and return a negative RDT test on the 6th and 7th day before they can return to work. They will be required to maintain strict masking for the remainder of 3 days to complete the 10-day isolation requirement before they are fully discharged from isolation.

In the unusual circumstances where the healthcare worker’s absence will severely debilitate the health service, processes will be put in place by the respective health care facility to ensure that a safe corridor of movement and work is created for asymptomatic healthcare workers while maintaining the full isolation requirements.

For the general public, an isolation period of 10 days for confirmed cases remains in place as before, with the case able to leave isolation without repeat testing once 10 days have passed since the start of symptoms (with at least 3 consecutive days of no symptoms) or the positive test (for asymptomatic cases).

Meanwhile, healthcare workers who work in a low disease prevalence area and come into close contact with a confirmed case will be required to self-quarantine at home for 10 days with daily symptom checking and strict COVID safety measures before they are allowed to return to work.

However, if the healthcare worker is working in a high disease prevalence area where essential health services are at risk of being severely debilitated, the healthcare worker will be required to return to duty at their respective health facility with strict adherence to COVID safety measures and have daily rapid antigen testing before the start of the shift. They are to immediately stand down from duties and isolate themselves if they develop symptoms or return a positive test.