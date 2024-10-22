Ministry revamps curriculum to bridge skills gap

The Ministry of Education is revamping its curriculum to ensure that students not only acquire academic knowledge but are also equipped with practical skills that align with the demands of the current job market.

Acting Deputy Secretary Professional, Isoa Tauribau, highlighted this during a panel discussion organized by Pacific Polytech on skills shortages.

So the curriculum that we are designing now, at least whoever is in the school system, from year 8, from year 9, our plan, 2028, from year 9, we will have a pathway right up to the completion of year 13. They will have a year 9 mainstream. They will also have a year 9 on basic employment skills training. When they finish year 11, they will have a certificate to acquire that knowledge. They should have that with them.

Article continues after advertisement

Tauribau adds that one of the significant challenges is the mismatch between education and industry needs.

Our curriculum in universities and TVET institutions needs to evolve to reflect the realities of today’s economy, especially in the fields of agriculture, tourism, information technology, and so forth. If we fail to address this, we will continue to see young Fijians struggle to find meaningful employment despite their qualifications.

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada believes that there is a need for continued collaboration to address this issue.