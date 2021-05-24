Home

Ministry records decline in LTDD cases

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 26, 2022 12:30 pm
Patients at CWM Hospital. [Source: File Photo]

The Ministry of Health is seeing a reduction in people presenting to health centres.

According to Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong, these are people presenting with acute respiratory illnesses, suspected leptospirosis, and suspected dengue fever, suggesting a reduction in the current surge in outpatient cases.

He says these declining trends in leptospirosis and dengue fever, despite the persistence of weather conditions conducive to their ongoing spread, are likely a result of the related public health measures that have been put in place.

Dr. Fong warns that the risk of disease resurgence still remains if public health measures taken are not maintained.

The decline in cases has reduced the strain on the ministry’s outpatient services.

Adjustments have been completed in our outreach programs to deal with LTDD, and vaccination needs and staff have been freed up for outpatient services in health centres.

The Ministry is working with the Ministry of Economy to pursue the engagement of general practitioners, private dental practitioners, and private medical laboratories to provide and support outpatient services to the general public in a public-private partnership arrangement.

The Permanent Secretary says this engagement is a key strategy to improve surge capacity support.

Dr Fong adds that with continued rain in the Western Division, the medical advice provided needs to be followed.

 

