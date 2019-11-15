Home

Ministry records Chickenpox cases

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 14, 2020 12:40 pm
Sporadic cases of Chickenpox have surfaced in some areas but the Health Ministry confirms there is no outbreak.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they have an early warning system for communicable diseases.

He says they will closely monitor the situation and will act accordingly when the need arises.

“Certainly if they reach a number we’re concerned about then we will declare that but at the moment it’s not. We also aware of the fact that we continue to fight all communicable diseases including dengue and Chikungunya. There are some communicable diseases that actually may look the same and have the same symptoms. I think it’s important to understand that is what we have to be wary of.”

There was an outbreak of measles last year, following which 500,000 Fijians were vaccinated.

