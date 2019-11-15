Ministry records an increase in entrepreneurial farming

The Agriculture Ministry has recorded an increase in entrepreneurial farming amidst COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass says there’s a pronounced interest from Fijians at household level to commercial farming.

Dass says such efforts will further boost the Agriculture sector.

“I hear of stories every single day where people are actually moving to agriculture. Where they have land they want to utilize it for agriculture. Where they don’t have land they want to acquire land to do agriculture. Where households have actually done small backyard farming, they’re now looking to say wow I can actually get into commercial agriculture by securing a small plot, a quarter, a half-acre or even an acre of land.”

He says farming should be part of everyone’s lives as such activities can create numerous opportunities for Fiji.

“One good thing that’s come out of COVID-19 is that there is a realization that food is a necessity and to address the issue of food security but mostly insecurity in Fiji farming is the way to go.”

The ministry says farming should not only be an activity or profession but a way of life as it comes in handy during difficult times.