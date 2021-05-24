Ministry records a decline in TB cases

The Ministry of Health recorded 341 lab-confirmed tuberculosis cases last year.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is a slight decrease compared to the 431 cases recorded in 2020.

Doctor Waqainabete says this is influenced by the broader COVID impact on service accessibility.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that of these, four cases were multidrug-resistant TB (MDR TB), which means that they were caused by organisms that were resistant to at least Isoniazid and Rifampin, the two most potent TB drugs used to treat all people with TB disease.

The minister says the increase is alarming and therefore the ministry is in the process of formulating a new 5-year strategic plan and investing in implementation efforts and specifically in the infrastructure to better manage and control drug-resistant cases.