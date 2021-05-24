Home

13 new COVID cases in the last three days|Murder accused not guilty, committed to St Giles|Acute phase of COVID pandemic could be over soon|Fijians strongly urged to get booster dose|Six new COVID cases, more Fijians vaccinated|13 new COVID cases, more Fijians get booster doses|138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|
News

Ministry records a decline in TB cases

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 12:40 pm
The Ministry of Health recorded 341 lab-confirmed tuberculosis cases last year.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is a slight decrease compared to the 431 cases recorded in 2020.

Doctor Waqainabete says this is influenced by the broader COVID impact on service accessibility.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that of these, four cases were multidrug-resistant TB (MDR TB), which means that they were caused by organisms that were resistant to at least Isoniazid and Rifampin, the two most potent TB drugs used to treat all people with TB disease.

The minister says the increase is alarming and therefore the ministry is in the process of formulating a new 5-year strategic plan and investing in implementation efforts and specifically in the infrastructure to better manage and control drug-resistant cases.

 

