Ministry records 95 COVID cases

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health recorded 95 new cases, of which 20 new cases were recorded on Friday.

The Ministry stated that Fiji currently have 175 active COVID cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says 46 new cases were recorded on Saturday, 13 new cases were recorded on Sunday and 16 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. yesterday.

Dr. Fong says the national 7-day rolling average of cases as of June 16th is 17 daily cases.

Of the 95 cases recorded, 30 cases were recorded in the Central Division, 50 cases were recorded in the Western Division, five cases were recorded in the Northern Division, and 10 cases were recorded in the Eastern Division.

The Central Division cases constitute 67% of the cumulative total cases nationally, with the Western Division making up 28%, 3% in the Northern Division, and 2% in the Eastern Division.