More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff's well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|
News

Ministry receives timely donation

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 20, 2022 4:07 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong [left] while receiving the donation.

The Health Ministry received hand sanitizers and dispensers worth FJD $1 million today.

There were over 40 tons of hand sanitizers that were handed over.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this is a timely donation given the third wave of COVID-19 that the Ministry is grappling with.

Dr Fong adds that some of these products will be deployed to the Lau group tonight.

“We know that there is a lot of pressure on our health system to be able to maintain supplies like this, hand sanitizers and other medical supplies that are required at this time.”

These donations were given by a former Fiji resident, Rikesh Ram.

Ram the owner of Smart-Gen Australia in association with the Australian Charity, Save our Supplies helped mobilize these medical supplies with the support of the Marist Brothers Old Boys.

