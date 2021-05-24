Ministry receives timely donation

The Health Ministry received hand sanitizers and dispensers worth FJD $1 million today.

There were over 40 tons of hand sanitizers that were handed over.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this is a timely donation given the third wave of COVID-19 that the Ministry is grappling with.

Dr Fong adds that some of these products will be deployed to the Lau group tonight.

“We know that there is a lot of pressure on our health system to be able to maintain supplies like this, hand sanitizers and other medical supplies that are required at this time.”

These donations were given by a former Fiji resident, Rikesh Ram.

Ram the owner of Smart-Gen Australia in association with the Australian Charity, Save our Supplies helped mobilize these medical supplies with the support of the Marist Brothers Old Boys.