Requests to replicate COVID-19 quarantine conditions

The Health Ministry has received some requests to replicate its COVID-19 quarantine conditions in other non-government sites.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says the decision to do this is guided by a few strict criteria however – the main consideration for them is how far they want to spread their resources.

Dr Fong says this is where the Fiji Military Forces is brought in to assess the area or facility that people choose to quarantine in at their own expense.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s supposed to be six hotels although we cut back on some hotels whenever we feel that we don’t need them. And apart from that, there is another four alternative sites that are currently serving as quarantine sites that are currently under operations and we also have another two more are currently testing.”

Military Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says when such requests are approved by the Ministry only then do they deploy their soldiers.

”For example, there was a family that came back and they were quarantined at their own villa in Pacific Harbour. We also provide RFMF personnel there just for the quarantine duration of 14 days. And we are thankful to those who we go and look after in that way where they provide us food and transportation also. And a place for them to stay.”

Naupoto had earlier highlighted there are 47 military personnel stationed at the various Government quarantine facilities in the Western Division.

These soldiers are looking after 276 Fijians who are still serving their quarantine period.