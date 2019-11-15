Ministry receives reports of turtle killing in Bua

The Ministry of Fisheries in Vanua Levu is receiving reports of turtle killing being conducted in the Bua Province.

Nabouwalu Fisheries Officer Anare Luvunakoro says they received calls last week that turtle harvesting was happening in the fishing grounds in Kubulau.

Luvunakoro says although they do not have evidence of it, the fact that people are calling in means it is happening.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the Kubulau District Council meeting, Luvunakoro reminded the traditional leaders and villagers, the Turtle Moratorium is still in place and no killing, harvesting or purchasing of turtle or turtle meat is allowed.

He says exception is only given for traditional events, where a request has to be sent to the Ministry, stating the event, the date and the number of turtles that is to be harvested.

Luvunakoro has also urged village headmen to inform villagers to be mindful of the moratorium as the penalty for breaching it is hefty.

Individuals who breach the ban face an instant fine of $10,000, with the potential of up to $50,000 in fines.

For corporations, an instant fine of $20,000, with the potential of up to $100,000 in fines.