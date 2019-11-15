Ministry receives grievances about poorly treated timber 

The Ministry of Forests has received complaints regarding the poor quality of treated timber.

Timber Inspector Uwate Vuravakavonu says many of these reports were from the Western Division and some have been forwarded to Minister Osea Naiqamu.

He says people in Lautoka are particularly concerned with the infestation of termites which is affecting many houses.

Article continues after advertisement

Vuravakavonu adds that people need to familiarize themselves with the types of timber they use, ensure they are of high quality, and well treated.

Fijians can seek advice from the Ministry on which type of timber are best for the construction of homes.

The Ministry is also logging grievances against at timber suppliers.