Ministry receives complaints against its service delivery

The Lands Ministry has received numerous complaints against its service delivery.

Minister Jone Usamate says this has forced the Ministry to review and re-strategize its operations in order to fast track lease and title application processes.

He says a major overhaul will be done to their services.

“It’s always being one that has a lot of complaints, so we have to look at it together with the Permanent Secretary about some of the things we need to do. Previous administrations have tried to improve this but we still to make the improvements.”

Usamate says the team and permanent secretary will go through the processes and procedures to map out ways that will address their customers’ needs.

While the Lands Ministry is working to ensure applications are processed in a timely manner, they are at the same time ensuring transparency.