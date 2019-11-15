Ministry receives biggest shipment of medical supplies

The Ministry of Health today received the biggest single-shipment of medical supplies from the World Health Organization.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are currently stock-piling supplies.

He adds the Personal Protective Equipment items include 900,000 surgical masks, 30,000 face shields, 2,000 goggles and 4,000 isolation gowns.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Waqainabete says the pandemic has revealed the importance of having a strong health system.

“We are currently stock-pilling all our supplies. As you are aware, in the midst of the COVID-19 and the intervening months, there were global shortages of supplies and medicines because of the challenges happening worldwide in countries that were in lockdown where the raw materials and manufacturing of personal protective equipment, consumables and medicines were.”

The Minister says healthcare workers are the key element of the health system and we need to protect them.

It has been 159 days since Fiji recorded its last community case.