Ministry receives Anti-Retroviral drugs for HIV patients

A consignment of medical supplies containing Anti-Retroviral drugs for HIV patients in Fiji was formally handed over by the Government of India to Fiji this afternoon.

Acting High Commissioner of India, Saifullah Khan, says India is driven by its strong belief in the concept of “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam” – “the whole world is one family.

Khan says they supply nearly two-thirds of the world’s antiretroviral drugs and plays a significant role in the global fight against AIDS.

“The consignment of the Anti-Retroviral drugs requested by the government of Fiji has been delivered as a grant assistance to augment the medical supplies critically required by the Ministry of Health and Medical services in Fiji which has been severely by the COVID cases.”

The UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador for the Pacific region, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, says unilateral collaboration plays a critical role in ensuring that life-saving medications are delivered to HIV patients.

“I emphasize that the donations of these anti-retroviral medications will be a lifeline to the 506 people living with HIV in Fiji, who without this treatment would have a high chance of succumbing to AIDS-related deaths.”

The Anti-Retroviral medicines will greatly assist in treating children living with HIV. The drugs cost a total of $10,129.91.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this medication will serve as prophylaxis for the newborns.