Ministry receives ten tablets from ADRA

The Ministry of Agriculture received ten tablets from the Adventist Development and Relief Agency today.

This will help them to improve connectivity and streamline information system processes within the Ministry’s internal procedures.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Ritesh Dass says the donation will go a long way as current data collection systems in the Ministry require such tools to ensure efficiency and effective dissemination of collated information.

Dass says this assistance will provide the necessary support to the Food Security Cluster secretariat and any future Disaster Damage Assessment operations in the event of natural disasters.

The assistance is funded by the USAID and jointly implemented by CARE Australia.

Dass also acknowledged ADRA for the assistance in the recent Cash for Cultivation programme which allowed the Ministry to reach out to 3,000 farmers who were impacted by the pandemic.