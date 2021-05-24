Home

Ministry ramps up disaster preparedness

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 27, 2021 5:44 pm

The Ministry for Disaster Management is preparing all emergency centres, equipment, and facilities in all four divisions as Fiji heads into the new cyclone season.

Minister Inia Seruiratu says they are 60 percent ready and will be working to bridge the identified gaps in the next month – ensuring Fiji is well prepared.

He adds the cyclone season falls directly in the path of our COVID-19 battle.

“Coupled with the devastations of Tropical Cyclones Harold, Yasa, and Ana, the past 16 months have not been easy for all of us. The last 2 cyclones alone, TC Yasa and TC Ana impacted over 63,000 households, causing widespread damage amounting to more than $500 Million.”

Seruiratu says they have also started the prepositioning of key strategic assets to divisional warehouses.

“As part of our preparatory works and in partnership with MFAT, we have also completed a $90,000 renovation and improvements in the current warehousing and assets management processes. Thanks to a $0.5 Million support by the Japanese Government, we are upgrading High-Frequency Radio equipment at identified locations across the divisions”.

With less than two months away from the cyclone season, community leaders have also been advised to ensure all villagers are prepared.

