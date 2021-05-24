Home

News

Ministry ramps up LTDD awareness

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 28, 2022 4:45 am
[File Photo]

Medical authorities are hoping that Fiji will be spared from an outbreak of communicable diseases that might burden the health system.

The outbreak of communicable diseases is common in the aftermath of disasters and floods or even during cyclone season.

The Ministry of Health has restarted its LTDD campaign across the country to combat leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue and diarrhea.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says while, they are working hard to stop the spread of Omicron, they are also ramping up their LTDD awareness campaigns.

“If we take the timeline from when we had heavy rain to now, we should be able to see. I just also note that with the change in weather patterns, the place might dry up very fast, so we might be able to escape an outbreak. Apart from this, our health teams are also dealing with the current outbreak of Omicron.”

Doctor Fong says LTDD is endemic and is expected to continue circulating in the community, but the baseline levels of it are yet to be determined.

The Ministry of Health has recorded a total of 5,404 cases of leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue and diarrhea following Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

There were 1,747 dengue fever cases.

