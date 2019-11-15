Ministry plans to upgrade standard of aquaculture farming

The Fisheries Ministry is visiting and conducting a stock take of all aquaculture farmers around Viti Levu.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says their findings will determine what best suits the farmers and elevates them from being subsistence to full commercial farmers.

Koroilavesau adds that the Ministry is ready to assist the farmers facing challenges in expanding their pond that breed tilapia, shrimp and prawns.

Article continues after advertisement

“What we had planned is that during this COVID-19 period we will concentrate our efforts within our coastal and in-shore fisheries and this is basically a part of that plan. We have planned to cover the whole of Viti Levu in the next six months.”

There are currently 112 active farmers in the Western Division where 82 of them farm tilapia while the rest are shrimp and prawns farms.