Ministry plans to upgrade seismological observatory

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources plans to upgrade its seismological observatory.

This is an effort to ensure teams on the ground produce quality output while monitoring or measuring the magnitude of an earthquake or tsunami anywhere across the country.

Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga says they’ve incorporated this in their budget report and remain hopeful that the new observatory will commence operations next year.

Dr Taga adds Fiji in recent years has recorded recurring earthquakes that sparked a bit of worry considering the current technology being used by the Ministry.

The Department of Mineral Resources currently operates a 24 hours earthquake or seismic event monitoring unit.