Ministry plans to recruit consultants

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Doctor Vinesh Kumar. [Source: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

The Agriculture Ministry is collaborating with donor partners to recruit two consultants to be a link between the tourism industry and local farmers.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Doctor Vinesh Kumar says these consultants will ensure that local produce is sold to hotels and resorts in an efficient and timely manner.

“The thing we wanted to do under that scheme was to work with the chefs as well as the purchasing officer and the hotel in terms of including local fruits and vegetables in the cuisines and meals provided by these hotels.”

Doctor Kumar states that they have advertised for Expressions of Interest and are in the process of review.